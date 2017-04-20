Meet one of Eielson's air traffic controllers, Airman 1st Class Kevin Winter Molins. He helps ensure aircraft on Eielson Air Force Base are clear to land and take off safely. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 20:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526886
|VIRIN:
|170420-F-BG083-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104405648
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|MEXICO CITY, MX
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Icemen Born Abroad: Airman 1st Class Winter Molins, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
