    Icemen Born Abroad: Airman 1st Class Winter Molins

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Meet one of Eielson's air traffic controllers, Airman 1st Class Kevin Winter Molins. He helps ensure aircraft on Eielson Air Force Base are clear to land and take off safely. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 20:36
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Hometown: MEXICO CITY, MX
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Icemen Born Abroad: Airman 1st Class Winter Molins, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

