    LEAP Awards Ceremony 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    The LEAP Awards Ceremony 2017, hosted by The Senior Official,
    Acting as Under Secretary of the Army, The Honorable Karl F. Schneider, were held on 18 May 2017 at the Joint Staff Flag Room, The Pentagon.

    Remarks by Mr. Karl F. Schneider

    Awards Presentation: Mr. Karl F. Schneider <G Edward C. Cardon

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526821
    Filename: DOD_104404806
    Length: 00:25:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAP Awards Ceremony 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    The Pentagon
    LEAP Awards
    LEAP Awards Ceremony 2017
    The Senior Official, Acting as Under Secretary of the Army
    The Honorable Karl F. Schneider

