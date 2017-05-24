(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Videos of the Day - June 24th, 2017

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-052417

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    633rd Air Base Wing
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/524946/atlantic-trident-17-ready-fight-w-o-titles-music

    Joint Public Affairs Support Element
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525178/k9-lions

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525939/coast-guard-intercepts-suspected-drug-smugglers

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525290/second-canadian-mechanized-brigade-group-soldiers-conduct-casevac-during-exercise-maple-resolve-17

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525296/vmm-363-mv-22-tail-gun-shoot-b-roll

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 06:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526725
    Filename: DOD_104403501
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day - June 24th, 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    smugglers
    k9
    42215204
    Atlantic Trident 2017
    tail gun
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 052417

