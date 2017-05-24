A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.
LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-052417
LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS
633rd Air Base Wing
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/524946/atlantic-trident-17-ready-fight-w-o-titles-music
Joint Public Affairs Support Element
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525178/k9-lions
U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525939/coast-guard-intercepts-suspected-drug-smugglers
326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525290/second-canadian-mechanized-brigade-group-soldiers-conduct-casevac-during-exercise-maple-resolve-17
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/525296/vmm-363-mv-22-tail-gun-shoot-b-roll
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 06:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526725
|Filename:
|DOD_104403501
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day - June 24th, 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT