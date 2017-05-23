Musician 2nd Class Christopher Lapidas give a shout-out after performing a set at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell as apart of Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 23. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984.
05.23.2017
05.24.2017
Video Productions
|Location:
MANHATTAN, NY, US
|Hometown:
NEWPORT, RI, US
This work, Navy Band Northeast shout-out, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
