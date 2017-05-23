Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division competed in a ten mile run at Simmons Army Airfield during All American Week 100.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526467
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-QD966-409
|Filename:
|DOD_104399415
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ten Miler Run, by SFC Vin Stevens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
