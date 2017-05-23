(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ten Miler Run

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Vin Stevens 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers from across the 82nd Airborne Division competed in a ten mile run at Simmons Army Airfield during All American Week 100.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526467
    VIRIN: 170523-A-QD966-409
    Filename: DOD_104399415
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ten Miler Run, by SFC Vin Stevens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Soldier
    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    veteran
    Fayetteville
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    runner
    run
    camaraderie
    running
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army
    Simmons Army Airfield
    ten miler
    All The Way
    AAW100
    All American Week 100

