Deep in the heart of Alaska, Soldiers train to survive in one of the most challenging environments on the planet.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 15:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|526312
|VIRIN:
|170521-O-YT706-398
|Filename:
|DOD_104395288
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trailer - Arctic Soldiers, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT