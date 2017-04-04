DLA Workforce Recruitment Program

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Workforce Recruitment Program is a fantastic risk-free hiring solution that allows educated and skilled individuals with targeted disabilities to get the break they need and to serve the DLA mission and the program is free to DLA! For more information about WRP visit: WRP@dla.mil.



Frank E. Moses, Jr., a former Workforce Recruitment Program participant featured in the video, passed away on April 20, 2017. He was hired through the WRP by Information Operations in 2009 and became Information Technology Management Technician and later moved to Human Resources as a Management Analyst. There he became a Task Management Tracker expert, trouble shooter and instrumental in HR headquarters space reconfiguration and hoteling spaces. He is known for his top notch customer service and a friend to all who interacted with him.