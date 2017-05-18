Most people have a false perception of what the #Airmen over at TMO really do. We took a behind the scenes look with A1C Travis, and realized they do a lot more than processing household goods.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525670
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-KC610-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104382922
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A1C Travis- TMO, by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
