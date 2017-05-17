(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day 2017 - South Carolina National Guard

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Erskine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Dedication to the fallen heroes of the South Carolina National Guard this Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525396
    VIRIN: 170517-A-IB254-601
    Filename: DOD_104376327
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2017 - South Carolina National Guard, by SGT David Erskine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    Memorial Day
    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    SCNG

