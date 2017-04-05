U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Gaskell and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Headrick, commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Battalion 8th Marines (V28), 2d Marine Division, deliver a Memorial Day message to the Marines, Sailors, family and friends of V28 on Camp Lejeune, N.C. May 5, 2017. The Memorial Day message was meant to honor and remember the Marines from V28 who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor)
|05.04.2017
|05.17.2017 11:49
|Package
|525379
|170517-M-TK349-1003
|DOD_104375785
|00:03:20
|CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
This work, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines Memorial Day Message, by LCpl Samuel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
