    2nd Battalion, 8th Marines Memorial Day Message

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Gaskell and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Headrick, commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Battalion 8th Marines (V28), 2d Marine Division, deliver a Memorial Day message to the Marines, Sailors, family and friends of V28 on Camp Lejeune, N.C. May 5, 2017. The Memorial Day message was meant to honor and remember the Marines from V28 who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525379
    VIRIN: 170517-M-TK349-1003
    Filename: DOD_104375785
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines Memorial Day Message, by LCpl Samuel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Battalion
    usmc
    memorial day
    Marines
    8th Marines
    2d Marine Division
    2d Marine Division Combat Camera
    v28
    2d MARDIVCC

