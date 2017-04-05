2nd Battalion, 8th Marines Memorial Day Message

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Gaskell and Sgt. Maj. Daniel Headrick, commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Battalion 8th Marines (V28), 2d Marine Division, deliver a Memorial Day message to the Marines, Sailors, family and friends of V28 on Camp Lejeune, N.C. May 5, 2017. The Memorial Day message was meant to honor and remember the Marines from V28 who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Taylor)