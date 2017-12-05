Army committed to soldiers in life and beyond

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The reinterment of Revolutionary War Private Samuel Howard May 12, 2017 at Resthaven Cemetery in Baxter, Ky., is a reflection of the Army’s ‘Soldier for Life Program’ that is committed to taking care of soldiers during their service, after their service, and after their passing. Committing Howard, his wife Chloe and Baby Howard to the soil of the Commonwealth of Kentucky culminates the efforts of the family, local officials, state and Congressional representatives, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District to take care of this patriot and his family. (Video by Lee Roberts).