The reinterment of Revolutionary War Private Samuel Howard May 12, 2017 at Resthaven Cemetery in Baxter, Ky., is a reflection of the Army’s ‘Soldier for Life Program’ that is committed to taking care of soldiers during their service, after their service, and after their passing. Committing Howard, his wife Chloe and Baby Howard to the soil of the Commonwealth of Kentucky culminates the efforts of the family, local officials, state and Congressional representatives, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District to take care of this patriot and his family. (Video by Lee Roberts).
This work, Army committed to soldiers in life and beyond, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Reinterment demonstrates Army’s commitment to soldiers in life and beyond
