(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army committed to soldiers in life and beyond

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAXTER, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The reinterment of Revolutionary War Private Samuel Howard May 12, 2017 at Resthaven Cemetery in Baxter, Ky., is a reflection of the Army’s ‘Soldier for Life Program’ that is committed to taking care of soldiers during their service, after their service, and after their passing. Committing Howard, his wife Chloe and Baby Howard to the soil of the Commonwealth of Kentucky culminates the efforts of the family, local officials, state and Congressional representatives, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District to take care of this patriot and his family. (Video by Lee Roberts).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525246
    VIRIN: 170512-A-EO110-050
    Filename: DOD_104372880
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: BAXTER, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army committed to soldiers in life and beyond, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reinterment demonstrates Army’s commitment to soldiers in life and beyond

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Revolutionary War
    Landslide
    Samuel Howard
    Baxter
    Old Guard
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    American Revolutionary War
    3rd United States Infantry Regiment
    Military Honors
    Wix
    Divide Cut
    Reinterment
    Mark Toy
    Resthaven Cemetery
    Chloe Howard
    Baby Howard
    Loyall
    Slope Failure
    Howard Cemetery
    Great Lakes and the Ohio River Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT