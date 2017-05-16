(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 16th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-051617

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    AIR FORCE SPACE COMMAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFSC

    USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN 71)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSTR-CVN71

    III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEFCC

    DEFENSE MEDIA ACTIVITY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DMA

    BATTLE GROUP POLAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/BGP

    7th ARMY TRAINING COMMAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/7ATC

    NATOCHANNEL
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NATOTV

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK IWAKUNI, JAPAN
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFN-IJ

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525221
    Filename: DOD_104372528
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 16th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Explosion
    Tanks
    Helicopters
    DVIDS
    Jump
    MOUT
    USMC
    Live Fire
    Combat Engineers
    Science
    Riot
    Riot Control
    Jets
    Golden Knights
    Pacific Ocean
    Demolition
    Telescope
    Space
    Troop Deployment
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Ships
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    White Sands
    Air Force Space Command
    Sky Dive
    Fixed Wing
    M16A4
    Carrier Strike Group Nine
    Urban Operations Training
    Free Fall
    Straight Transit Exercise
    Salanitri
    Fire in the Hole
    DVIDSHUB
    Tank Challenge
    42215204
    GEODDS
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 051617
    Night Watchmen

