    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.09.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Public Affairs Support Element

    Air Force language and cultural advisor "Dino" Dannawi, participated in exercise Eager Lion 2017 with the Air Force Special Operations Command 23rd Special Tactics Squadron. As one of the youngest members of the team in both age and service, Dino serves in one of the most respected and important capacities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525187
    VIRIN: 170509-N-YU482-001
    Filename: DOD_104371936
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Interpreter, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Interpreter
    Jordan
    Cultural Advisor
    Language
    Amman
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Special Forces
    Eager Lion
    23 STS
    EagerLion17

