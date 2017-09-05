Eager Interpreter

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force language and cultural advisor "Dino" Dannawi, participated in exercise Eager Lion 2017 with the Air Force Special Operations Command 23rd Special Tactics Squadron. As one of the youngest members of the team in both age and service, Dino serves in one of the most respected and important capacities.