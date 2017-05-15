(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9 Lions

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.15.2017

    K-9 working dogs play a crucial part in protecting service members and accomplishing the mission during military deployments. Special forces from over 20 countries took part in combined K-9 training during joint exercise Eager Lion 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Lions, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

