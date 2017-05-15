K-9 working dogs play a crucial part in protecting service members and accomplishing the mission during military deployments. Special forces from over 20 countries took part in combined K-9 training during joint exercise Eager Lion 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 12:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525178
|VIRIN:
|170515-N-YU482-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371888
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K9 Lions, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
