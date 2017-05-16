B-roll to show what the mission of the Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525136
|VIRIN:
|161109-F-FT264-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371033
|Length:
|00:08:16
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
