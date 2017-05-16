(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab B-Roll

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    B-roll to show what the mission of the Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:08:16
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces DNA Identification Lab B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFMES
    AFDIL

