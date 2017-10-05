(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hawaii National Guard Search and Rescue Soldiers and Airmen join Armed Forces of the Philippines Counter Parts.

    SANTA ROSA, NUEVA ECIJA,, PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    170510-Z-IX631-001 B-Roll

    RT 00:03:46:00

    Audio Stereo
    Members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Chemical Biological Radiological Enhanced Response Package - Search and Extraction Team have joined forces with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) 525th Engineers. They are performing an Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with other members of the AFP’s Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines at an disused former hospital on Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Philippines.
    (U.S Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    00:00:00:00 - 00:00:09:00 Establishing and arrival on site
    00:00:09:00 - 00:00:20:00 - Initial Briefings
    00:00:20:00 - 00:01:06:00 - Rope Rescue
    00:01:06:00 - 00:01:21:00 - Structure Marking and Breaching
    00:01:21:00 - 00:01:41:00 - Lifting and Hauling
    00:01:41:00 - 00:02:09:00 - Collapsed Structure Shoring
    00:02:09:00 - 00:02:26:00 - Confined Spaces
    00:02:26:00 - 00:02:43:00 - Emergency Rescue
    00:02:43:00 - 00:03:21:00 - Bleeding Control
    00:03:21:00 - FIN - Emergency Two Man Carries

    USARPAC, Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Hawaii National Guard, Balikatan, Balikatan 2017, Armed Forces of the Philippines, CERFP, Search and Extraction, Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Fort Magsaysay, 7th Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 01:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525068
    VIRIN: 170510-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_104369519
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: SANTA ROSA, NUEVA ECIJA,, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Search and Rescue Soldiers and Airmen join Armed Forces of the Philippines Counter Parts., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    CERFP
    Army National Guard
    Balikatan
    7th Infantry Division.
    Search and Extraction
    Fort Magsaysay
    Fort Ramon Magsaysay
    Balikatan 2017

