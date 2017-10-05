170510-Z-IX631-001 B-Roll
RT 00:03:46:00
Audio Stereo
Members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Chemical Biological Radiological Enhanced Response Package - Search and Extraction Team have joined forces with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) 525th Engineers. They are performing an Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with other members of the AFP’s Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines at an disused former hospital on Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Philippines.
(U.S Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
00:00:00:00 - 00:00:09:00 Establishing and arrival on site
00:00:09:00 - 00:00:20:00 - Initial Briefings
00:00:20:00 - 00:01:06:00 - Rope Rescue
00:01:06:00 - 00:01:21:00 - Structure Marking and Breaching
00:01:21:00 - 00:01:41:00 - Lifting and Hauling
00:01:41:00 - 00:02:09:00 - Collapsed Structure Shoring
00:02:09:00 - 00:02:26:00 - Confined Spaces
00:02:26:00 - 00:02:43:00 - Emergency Rescue
00:02:43:00 - 00:03:21:00 - Bleeding Control
00:03:21:00 - FIN - Emergency Two Man Carries
Tags
USARPAC, Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Hawaii National Guard, Balikatan, Balikatan 2017, Armed Forces of the Philippines, CERFP, Search and Extraction, Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Fort Magsaysay, 7th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 01:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525068
|VIRIN:
|170510-Z-IX631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104369519
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|SANTA ROSA, NUEVA ECIJA,, PH
This work, Hawaii National Guard Search and Rescue Soldiers and Airmen join Armed Forces of the Philippines Counter Parts., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
