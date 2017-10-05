Hawaii National Guard Search and Rescue Soldiers and Airmen join Armed Forces of the Philippines Counter Parts.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525068" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

170510-Z-IX631-001 B-Roll



RT 00:03:46:00



Audio Stereo

Members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Chemical Biological Radiological Enhanced Response Package - Search and Extraction Team have joined forces with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) 525th Engineers. They are performing an Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with other members of the AFP’s Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines at an disused former hospital on Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Philippines.

(U.S Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)



00:00:00:00 - 00:00:09:00 Establishing and arrival on site

00:00:09:00 - 00:00:20:00 - Initial Briefings

00:00:20:00 - 00:01:06:00 - Rope Rescue

00:01:06:00 - 00:01:21:00 - Structure Marking and Breaching

00:01:21:00 - 00:01:41:00 - Lifting and Hauling

00:01:41:00 - 00:02:09:00 - Collapsed Structure Shoring

00:02:09:00 - 00:02:26:00 - Confined Spaces

00:02:26:00 - 00:02:43:00 - Emergency Rescue

00:02:43:00 - 00:03:21:00 - Bleeding Control

00:03:21:00 - FIN - Emergency Two Man Carries



Tags

USARPAC, Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Hawaii National Guard, Balikatan, Balikatan 2017, Armed Forces of the Philippines, CERFP, Search and Extraction, Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Fort Magsaysay, 7th Infantry Division.