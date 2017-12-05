(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mentally Strong, Physically Fit

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    DARWIN, Australia -- U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin participated in a special physical fitness session with Chris Miller, a local strength and conditioning coach, May 12, 2017. Miller's programs focus on strengthening the mind, spirit and body to achieve total fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mentally Strong, Physically Fit, by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

