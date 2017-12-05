DARWIN, Australia -- U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin participated in a special physical fitness session with Chris Miller, a local strength and conditioning coach, May 12, 2017. Miller's programs focus on strengthening the mind, spirit and body to achieve total fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 23:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525063
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-ST621-769
|Filename:
|DOD_104369463
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mentally Strong, Physically Fit, by Sgt Emmanuel Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
