The Chief of Staff, Army is hosting the Promotion Ceremony iho MG Paul A. Ostrowski , (Incoming Military Deputy/Director, Army Acquisition Corps, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) on
15 May 2017 at 1530 hours at the Hall of Heroes.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 17:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525039
|Filename:
|DOD_104369025
|Length:
|00:39:56
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Chief of Staff, Army hosts Promotion Ceremony in honor of MG Paul A. Ostrowski, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
