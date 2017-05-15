(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Chief of Staff, Army hosts Promotion Ceremony in honor of MG Paul A. Ostrowski

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    The Chief of Staff, Army is hosting the Promotion Ceremony iho MG Paul A. Ostrowski , (Incoming Military Deputy/Director, Army Acquisition Corps, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) on
    15 May 2017 at 1530 hours at the Hall of Heroes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 17:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 525039
    Filename: DOD_104369025
    Length: 00:39:56
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chief of Staff, Army hosts Promotion Ceremony in honor of MG Paul A. Ostrowski, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Paul A. Ostrowski

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT