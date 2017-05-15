(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – May 15th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-051517

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 1
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD1

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JMRC

    EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL GROUP TWO
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/EODG-2

    MULTINATIONAL BATTLE GROUP – EAST (KFOR)
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MNBG-E

    F-35 LIGHTNING II PAX RIVER ITF
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/F-35LIIPRITF

    18th WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/18WPA

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – KANEOHE BAY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCBH

    ALASKAN NORAD REGION/ALASKAN COMMAND/11th AIR FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ALCOM

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524970
    Filename: DOD_104367513
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – May 15th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Helicopters
    DVIDS
    C
    Kadena Air Base
    USMC
    Seals
    Jets
    Wounded
    AAV
    F
    Evacuation
    Fishing Vessel
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    HMLA
    Flight Medics
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Air Assault
    Marines
    EOD
    Weapons
    Joint Operations
    Army
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Coast Guard Cutter Oak
    Fixed Wing
    Free Fall
    USS America
    Repeling
    Bunker Drills
    DVIDSHUB
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 051517
    Exercise Northern Edge 2017

