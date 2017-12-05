(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Police Unity Bike Tour - Photo Montage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Glenn Fawcett and Robert Frongello

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Thousands of law enforcement officers and supporters arrived in Washington, D.C., Friday, May 12, 2017, to participate in Police Week activities. This video is a photo montage highlighting the activities of U.S. Customs and Border Protection at this event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524911
    VIRIN: 170130-H-RF911-0512
    Filename: DOD_104366326
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Unity Bike Tour - Photo Montage, by Glenn Fawcett and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    border patrol
    national police week
    ofo
    uscbp
    CBPHonorsFallen
    2017cbpnpw

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT