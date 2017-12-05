Thousands of law enforcement officers and supporters arrived in Washington, D.C., Friday, May 12, 2017, to participate in Police Week activities. This video is a photo montage highlighting the activities of U.S. Customs and Border Protection at this event.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 09:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524911
|VIRIN:
|170130-H-RF911-0512
|Filename:
|DOD_104366326
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police Unity Bike Tour - Photo Montage, by Glenn Fawcett and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT