(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golden Knights showing off their jumping skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    This video contains footage of the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team diving onto Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to show off their jumping skills and build upon the U.S.-Japan relationship during the 41st Friendship Day. To view the story involving this footage, search "Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)" or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 04:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524899
    VIRIN: 170512-M-YH084-0002
    Filename: DOD_104365669
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights showing off their jumping skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (B-Roll), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    high definition
    Army
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Golden Knight
    Yamaguchi
    Emma Norris
    FD17
    Marcus Denniston

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT