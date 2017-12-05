This video contains footage of the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team diving onto Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to show off their jumping skills and build upon the U.S.-Japan relationship during the 41st Friendship Day. To view the story involving this footage, search "Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)" or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 04:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524899
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-YH084-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104365669
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golden Knights showing off their jumping skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (B-Roll), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT