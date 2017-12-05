Golden Knights showing off their jumping skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video contains footage of the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team diving onto Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to show off their jumping skills and build upon the U.S.-Japan relationship during the 41st Friendship Day. To view the story involving this footage, search "Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)" or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.