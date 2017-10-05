(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Engineers Urban Operations Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andre Heath 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct urban operations drills on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2017. This training was conducted to increase the Marines’ tactical proficiency in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andre Heath/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524881
    VIRIN: 170512-M-KN159-002
    Filename: DOD_104365504
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineers Urban Operations Training, by LCpl Andre Heath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Bulldozer
    9th ESB
    M16A4
    CLB-4
    Obstacle Breeching

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT