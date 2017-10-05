U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct urban operations drills on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2017. This training was conducted to increase the Marines’ tactical proficiency in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andre Heath/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 00:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524881
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-KN159-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104365504
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Engineers Urban Operations Training, by LCpl Andre Heath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
