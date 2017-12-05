U.S. Marines pitch in to clean Darwin water front

DARWIN, Australia -- U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) teamed up with Conservation Volunteers Australia to clean up a portion of the Darwin Waterfront, May 12, 2017. Marines with MRF-D are committed to improving the community where they are currently deployed to. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emmanuel Ramos.
