U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, conduct bilateral weapons training with French counterparts, aboard the French ship BPC Mistral, May 9, 2017. Marines and Sailors have joined the amphibious forces of Japan, France, and the United Kingdom to execute Jeanne D’ Arc, an annual French led exercise aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships and exercising freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)