U.S. Marines assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, as part of the forward Unit Deployed Program, conduct a bilateral deck shoot with French Commando Marines aboard the French ship BPC Mistral, May 8, 2017. Marines and French Commandos exchanged weapons and firing techniques as part of a larger multinational exchange exercise. Jeanne D’ Arc is al French0led exercise aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships and exercising freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524819
|VIRIN:
|170508-M-MJ442-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104364854
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bilateral Deck Shoot, by Cpl David Diggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
