U.S. Marines assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, as part of the forward Unit Deployed Program, conduct a bilateral deck shoot with French Commando Marines aboard the French ship BPC Mistral, May 8, 2017. Marines and French Commandos exchanged weapons and firing techniques as part of a larger multinational exchange exercise. Jeanne D’ Arc is al French0led exercise aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships and exercising freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)