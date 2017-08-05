(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.08.2017

    Video by Cpl. David Diggs 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, as part of the forward Unit Deployed Program, conduct a bilateral deck shoot with French Commando Marines aboard the French ship BPC Mistral, May 8, 2017. Marines and French Commandos exchanged weapons and firing techniques as part of a larger multinational exchange exercise. Jeanne D’ Arc is al French0led exercise aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships and exercising freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524819
    VIRIN: 170508-M-MJ442-001
    Filename: DOD_104364854
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Deck Shoot, by Cpl David Diggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

