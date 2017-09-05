Vandenberg's Physical Therapy Clinic recently got a high tech Alter-G treadmill. The new equipment relieves body weight allowing for low impact walking and running. It's an incredible addition to the clinic!
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 19:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524528
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-DO014-286
|Filename:
|DOD_104363072
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vandenberg's Physical Therapy Gets New Equipment, by SSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
