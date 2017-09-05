(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg's Physical Therapy Gets New Equipment

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaleb Mayfield 

    30th Space Wing

    Vandenberg's Physical Therapy Clinic recently got a high tech Alter-G treadmill. The new equipment relieves body weight allowing for low impact walking and running. It's an incredible addition to the clinic!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 19:13
    This work, Vandenberg's Physical Therapy Gets New Equipment, by SSgt Kaleb Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    recovery
    walking
    Vandenberg AFB
    injury
    mobility
    surgery
    running
    physical therapy
    recuperation
    post-op
    Alter-G

