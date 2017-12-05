(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 12th, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-051217

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    2D MARINE DIVISION COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2MARDIVCC

    AIR COMBAT COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ACCPA

    U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ICE

    FORT BLISS PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FBLI-PAO

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    150th SPECIAL OPERATIONS WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/150-FW

    II MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/II-MEF

    ALASKAN NORAD REGION/ALASKAN COMMAND/ 11th AIR FORCE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ALCOM

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 17:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524524
    Filename: DOD_104362990
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – May 12th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Engineers
    Range
    DVIDS
    CH53
    USMC
    Bradley Fighting Vehicles
    Jets
    AAV
    Super Stallion
    ICE
    JLTV
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Helo
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Flight Deck
    Jet
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Competition
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Army
    Helocopter
    Fixed Wing
    New Mexico Air National Guard
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle
    Gang
    USS America
    DVIDSHUB
    42215204
    Gator Games
    Northern Edge 2017
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 051217
    Gang Surge
    Iron Focus 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT