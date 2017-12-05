(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017 Final Story

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Overall story on Northern Edge 2017 with final remarks from Lt Gen Ken Wilsbach, Alaska NORAD region, Alaskan Command, 11th Air Force Commander.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017 Final Story, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017

