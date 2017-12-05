(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Minot AFB Global Strike Challenge 2017 Launch Video

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Boster 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot is gearing up for Global Strike Challenge 2017. Stay tuned for more videos following the Minot AFB teams as they compete this year.
    Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 15:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot AFB Global Strike Challenge 2017 Launch Video, by A1C Ashley Boster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    91st Missile Wing
    Team Minot
    5BW
    91MW
    GSC 2017
    Global Strike Challenge 2017

