Minot AFB Global Strike Challenge 2017 Launch Video

Team Minot is gearing up for Global Strike Challenge 2017. Stay tuned for more videos following the Minot AFB teams as they compete this year.

Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.