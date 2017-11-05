video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2017) - Carrier Strike Group Nine conducts a Straight Transit Exercise during a Group Sail. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a Group Sail training unit exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt integrated training phase and aims to enhance mission-readiness and warfighting capabilities between the ships, air wing and the staffs of the TRCSG through simulated real-world scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin R. Clayton/Released)