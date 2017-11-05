(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carrier Strike Group Nine conducts a Straight Transit Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Roy 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2017) - Carrier Strike Group Nine conducts a Straight Transit Exercise during a Group Sail. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a Group Sail training unit exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt integrated training phase and aims to enhance mission-readiness and warfighting capabilities between the ships, air wing and the staffs of the TRCSG through simulated real-world scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin R. Clayton/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 00:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524266
    VIRIN: 170511-N-EG687-001
    Filename: DOD_104358598
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Strike Group Nine conducts a Straight Transit Exercise, by CPO Jennifer Roy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

