PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2017) - Carrier Strike Group Nine conducts a Straight Transit Exercise during a Group Sail. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a Group Sail training unit exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt integrated training phase and aims to enhance mission-readiness and warfighting capabilities between the ships, air wing and the staffs of the TRCSG through simulated real-world scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin R. Clayton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524266
|VIRIN:
|170511-N-EG687-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104358598
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carrier Strike Group Nine conducts a Straight Transit Exercise, by CPO Jennifer Roy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
