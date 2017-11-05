(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBRN Training

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Magen M. Reeves 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Over at the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management section, CBRN training is a regular occurrence. If an airman deploys or PCSs overseas they have to accomplish the training so they know how to protect themselves in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or neurological attack.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Training, by SrA Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CBRN
    341MW

