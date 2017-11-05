Over at the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management section, CBRN training is a regular occurrence. If an airman deploys or PCSs overseas they have to accomplish the training so they know how to protect themselves in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or neurological attack.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 17:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524201
|VIRIN:
|170511-F-YO405-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104357387
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBRN Training, by SrA Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT