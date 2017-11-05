The Army's 20th Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. Gaylord Gunhus, a two-tour Vietnam veteran, who was at the helm on 9/11 ensuring chaplain support and care to the wounded and fallen.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524086
|Filename:
|DOD_104356243
|Length:
|00:29:58
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Maj. Gen. Gunhus Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
