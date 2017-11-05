(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Gunhus Interment at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    The Army's 20th Chief of Chaplains, Maj. Gen. Gaylord Gunhus, a two-tour Vietnam veteran, who was at the helm on 9/11 ensuring chaplain support and care to the wounded and fallen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524086
    Filename: DOD_104356243
    Length: 00:29:58
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Gunhus Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Gunhus
    Gaylord Gunhus

