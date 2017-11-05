(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNS Charles Drew Ammunition Unload

    JAPAN

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Sailors from weapons department unload ammunition from the USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) to the navy's forward-deployed aircraft USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523958
    Filename: DOD_104354717
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Charles Drew Ammunition Unload , is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    unload
    Ammunition
    USS Ronal Reagan
    USNS Charles Drew (T

