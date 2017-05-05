82nd DIVARTY teams up with VANG for annual training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



the 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment took part in weapon system familiarization led by the 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment on Fort Bragg, N.C.



The training helped the Virginia National Guard unit familiarize themselves with newer cannon models for fielding later. While the 319th AFAR used the training to prepare for section certifications later this summer.