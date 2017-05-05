(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd DIVARTY teams up with VANG for annual training

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Greeson 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    the 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment took part in weapon system familiarization led by the 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment on Fort Bragg, N.C.

    The training helped the Virginia National Guard unit familiarize themselves with newer cannon models for fielding later. While the 319th AFAR used the training to prepare for section certifications later this summer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523872
    VIRIN: 170505-A-YW926-001
    Filename: DOD_104353098
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd DIVARTY teams up with VANG for annual training, by SGT David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82ND Airborne Division
    Cannon
    CSD
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Training
    Artillery
    National Guard
    N.C.
    VANG
    DIVARTY
    Anuual Training
    Norfolk Armory

