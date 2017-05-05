the 1st Battalion, 111th Field Artillery Regiment took part in weapon system familiarization led by the 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment on Fort Bragg, N.C.
The training helped the Virginia National Guard unit familiarize themselves with newer cannon models for fielding later. While the 319th AFAR used the training to prepare for section certifications later this summer.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523872
|VIRIN:
|170505-A-YW926-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104353098
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd DIVARTY teams up with VANG for annual training, by SGT David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
