PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting a tailored ship's training availability off the coast of Southern California.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523867
|VIRIN:
|170430-N-EG687-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104353090
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Transit, by CPO Jennifer Roy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT