    USS Theodore Roosevelt Transit

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Roy 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting a tailored ship's training availability off the coast of Southern California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523867
    VIRIN: 170430-N-EG687-001
    Filename: DOD_104353090
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Transit, by CPO Jennifer Roy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

