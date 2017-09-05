(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hood Annual Full Scale Exercise

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Christopher Haug 

    III Corps

    B-Roll of Fort Hood Annual Full Scale Exercise 10 MAY 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523846
    VIRIN: 170509-A-BT322-986
    Filename: DOD_104352916
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Annual Full Scale Exercise, by Christopher Haug, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #FortHood

