    IMCOM - We Are the Army's Home, Serving the Rugged Professional

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Amy Kosby 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command

    IMCOM Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl explains why he added the tagline "Serving the Rugged Professional" to the IMCOM brand.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 12:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 523814
    VIRIN: 170224-O-NU260-392
    Filename: DOD_104351888
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM - We Are the Army's Home, Serving the Rugged Professional, by Amy Kosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Professional
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army
    Rugged
    Installation Management Command
    LTG Kenneth Dahl

    • LEAVE A COMMENT