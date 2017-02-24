IMCOM Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl explains why he added the tagline "Serving the Rugged Professional" to the IMCOM brand.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 12:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|523814
|VIRIN:
|170224-O-NU260-392
|Filename:
|DOD_104351888
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IMCOM - We Are the Army's Home, Serving the Rugged Professional, by Amy Kosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT