    USS Theodore Roosevelt Shoots Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM)

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jennifer Roy 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2017) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) fires rolling airframe missiles (RAM). Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a Group Sail training unit exercise (GRUSL) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG). GRUSL is the first step in the Theodore Roosevelt integrated training phase and aims to enhance mission-readiness and war fighting capabilities between the ships, air wing and the staffs of the TRCSG through simulated real-world scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523794
    VIRIN: 170509-N-EG687-001
    Filename: DOD_104351712
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Shoots Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM), by CPO Jennifer Roy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    missile ex

