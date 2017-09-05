USS Theodore Roosevelt Shoots Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2017) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) fires rolling airframe missiles (RAM). Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a Group Sail training unit exercise (GRUSL) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG). GRUSL is the first step in the Theodore Roosevelt integrated training phase and aims to enhance mission-readiness and war fighting capabilities between the ships, air wing and the staffs of the TRCSG through simulated real-world scenarios.