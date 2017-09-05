PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2017) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) fires rolling airframe missiles (RAM). Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a Group Sail training unit exercise (GRUSL) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG). GRUSL is the first step in the Theodore Roosevelt integrated training phase and aims to enhance mission-readiness and war fighting capabilities between the ships, air wing and the staffs of the TRCSG through simulated real-world scenarios.
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Shoots Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM), by CPO Jennifer Roy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
