    Star Wars Cupcake Wars

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Warren 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Force Support Squadron hosted the annual Cupcake Wars on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. The return of the Cupcake Wars strikes a news hope for morale in the 20th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523622
    VIRIN: 170504-F-ZX070-001
    Filename: DOD_104348441
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Star Wars Cupcake Wars, by A1C Justin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    AirForce
    Shaw
    Competition
    Cupcakes
    TeamShaw
    StarWars
    CupcakeWars

