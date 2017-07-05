U.S. Army Capt. Elliott Barrowclough, a chaplain assigned to the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Missouri National Guard, provided worship services for Soldiers who were on state emergency duty across Missouri on May 7, 2017. The Soldiers were assisting with flood relief efforts across southern Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 16:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523619
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-UP142-134
|Filename:
|DOD_104348333
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain provides worship, resiliency during flood relief efforts, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
