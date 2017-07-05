Chaplain provides worship, resiliency during flood relief efforts

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Elliott Barrowclough, a chaplain assigned to the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Missouri National Guard, provided worship services for Soldiers who were on state emergency duty across Missouri on May 7, 2017. The Soldiers were assisting with flood relief efforts across southern Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)