(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain provides worship, resiliency during flood relief efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Capt. Elliott Barrowclough, a chaplain assigned to the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Missouri National Guard, provided worship services for Soldiers who were on state emergency duty across Missouri on May 7, 2017. The Soldiers were assisting with flood relief efforts across southern Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523619
    VIRIN: 170507-Z-UP142-134
    Filename: DOD_104348333
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain provides worship, resiliency during flood relief efforts, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Missouri
    flooding
    chaplain
    national guard
    combat chaplain
    southernfloods17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT