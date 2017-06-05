The 145th Airlift Wing held a ceremony for the retirement of Maj. Gen. Todd Kelly at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, May 6, 2017. Kelly has served for 36 years and piloted the C-130 Hercules aircraft accumulating more than 5500 flying hours.
Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 13:28
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|523581
VIRIN:
|170506-Z-TO715-1001
Filename:
|DOD_104347623
Length:
|00:01:26
Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Kelly's Retirement, by SrA Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
