    Maj. Gen. Kelly's Retirement

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sonia Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    The 145th Airlift Wing held a ceremony for the retirement of Maj. Gen. Todd Kelly at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, May 6, 2017. Kelly has served for 36 years and piloted the C-130 Hercules aircraft accumulating more than 5500 flying hours.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523581
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-TO715-1001
    Filename: DOD_104347623
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Kelly's Retirement, by SrA Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Retirement
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    Major General Todd Kelly
    May 2017
    David Todd Kelly

