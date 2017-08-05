(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Kosovo

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, deployed to Kosovo after a ceremony held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark. on May 8.

    These Soldiers will be deployed for approximately 9 months to support continued operations of NATO's mission by providing a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo as well as supporting freedom of movement for all.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523547
    VIRIN: 170508-Z-KC284-018
    Filename: DOD_104346962
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Kosovo, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

