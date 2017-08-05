Soldiers from Bravo Company, Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, deployed to Kosovo after a ceremony held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark. on May 8.
These Soldiers will be deployed for approximately 9 months to support continued operations of NATO's mission by providing a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo as well as supporting freedom of movement for all.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523547
|VIRIN:
|170508-Z-KC284-018
|Filename:
|DOD_104346962
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Kosovo, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT