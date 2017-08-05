Arkansas Guardsmen Deploy to Kosovo

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Bravo Company, Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas National Guard, deployed to Kosovo after a ceremony held at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Ark. on May 8.



These Soldiers will be deployed for approximately 9 months to support continued operations of NATO's mission by providing a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo as well as supporting freedom of movement for all.