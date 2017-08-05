Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deploys

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROBINSON MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, N. Little Rock, Ark.:—30 members of the Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deployed Monday, May 8, 2017 in support of NATO’s KFOR mission in Kosovo. The Soldiers are the first of a larger group deploying in 2017 in support of the mission.