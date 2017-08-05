ROBINSON MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, N. Little Rock, Ark.:—30 members of the Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deployed Monday, May 8, 2017 in support of NATO’s KFOR mission in Kosovo. The Soldiers are the first of a larger group deploying in 2017 in support of the mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523326
|VIRIN:
|170508-Z-KC284-017
|Filename:
|DOD_104341083
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deploys, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
