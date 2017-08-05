(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deploys

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    ROBINSON MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, N. Little Rock, Ark.:—30 members of the Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deployed Monday, May 8, 2017 in support of NATO’s KFOR mission in Kosovo. The Soldiers are the first of a larger group deploying in 2017 in support of the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523326
    VIRIN: 170508-Z-KC284-017
    Filename: DOD_104341083
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard’s Bravo Company BST, 39th IBCT deploys, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Arkansas National Guard
    Kosovo
    deployment

