Arkansas' governor, Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, along with Arkansas Senator John Boozman, Arkansas Congressional delegates Rick Crawford, French Hill, the director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, AJ Gary, and the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, Major General Mark H. Berry, flew in Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters provided by the Arkansas National Guard to observe and assess the damage caused by the devastating flooding occurring in portions of Northeast Arkansas.
Video includes boarding the helicopters by above listed individuals and aerial footage of the flooding aftermath.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523121
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-WE055-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104338559
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|DES ARC, AR, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|POCAHONTAS, AR, US
|Hometown:
|PORTIA, AR, US
|Hometown:
|SUCCESS, AR, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arkansas' Governor, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and other Constitutional Officers and Appointed Officials Fly in Arkansas National Guard Helicopters for Aerial Tour and Assessment of Flood Damaged Arkansas, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Arkansas National Guard Assists in Disaster Relief Efforts
LEAVE A COMMENT