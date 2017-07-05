Arkansas' Governor, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and other Constitutional Officers and Appointed Officials Fly in Arkansas National Guard Helicopters for Aerial Tour and Assessment of Flood Damaged Arkansas

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arkansas' governor, Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, along with Arkansas Senator John Boozman, Arkansas Congressional delegates Rick Crawford, French Hill, the director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, AJ Gary, and the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, Major General Mark H. Berry, flew in Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters provided by the Arkansas National Guard to observe and assess the damage caused by the devastating flooding occurring in portions of Northeast Arkansas.



Video includes boarding the helicopters by above listed individuals and aerial footage of the flooding aftermath.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen Wright)