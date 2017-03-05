Broll: Missouri Soldiers assist with flood relief in Ellington

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Broll: U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Missouri National Guard move rock to that will be used to fix damaged gravel roads in Reynolds County, Mo., May 3, 2017. Over 500 Soldiers were activated for state emergency duty for flood relief efforts across Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)