Broll: Missouri Soldiers assist with flood relief in Ellington

Broll: U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Missouri National Guard move rock to that will be used to fix damaged gravel roads in Reynolds County, Mo., May 3, 2017. Over 500 Soldiers were activated for state emergency duty for flood relief efforts across Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|05.03.2017
|05.07.2017 18:36
|B-Roll
|523118
|170503-Z-UP142-820
|DOD_104338550
|00:00:37
|ELLINGTON, MO, US
