    Broll: Missouri Soldiers assist with flood relief in Ellington

    ELLINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Broll: U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Missouri National Guard move rock to that will be used to fix damaged gravel roads in Reynolds County, Mo., May 3, 2017. Over 500 Soldiers were activated for state emergency duty for flood relief efforts across Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523118
    VIRIN: 170503-Z-UP142-820
    Filename: DOD_104338550
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ELLINGTON, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: Missouri Soldiers assist with flood relief in Ellington, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Missouri
    flooding
    national guard
    Ellington
    southernfloods17

