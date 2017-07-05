(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    X37B OTV4 Landing B-Roll

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    The Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 landed at NASA 's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523075
    VIRIN: 170707-F-LD992-001
    Filename: DOD_104338048
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 305
    Downloads: 18
    High-Res. Downloads: 18
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, X37B OTV4 Landing B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    X37OTV4

