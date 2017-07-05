The Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 landed at NASA 's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523075
|VIRIN:
|170707-F-LD992-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104338048
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|305
|Downloads:
|18
|High-Res. Downloads:
|18
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, X37B OTV4 Landing B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
