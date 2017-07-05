(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    X37B OTV4 Landing Runway

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    The Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 landed at NASA 's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, X37B OTV4 Landing Runway, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NASA
    Space
    Air Force
    AFSPC
    Breaking Barriers
    AF70
    X37OTV4
    OTV4

