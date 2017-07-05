The Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 landed at NASA 's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523061
|VIRIN:
|170507-O-AB123-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104337653
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1,128
|Downloads:
|43
|High-Res. Downloads:
|43
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, X37B OTV4 Landing Runway, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
