Missouri Soldiers, volunteers keep Highway 60 open

U.S. soldiers from the Missouri National Guard are removing a 1/4 mile long barrier that was used to protect the flood waters from reaching Highway 60 near Fisk, Mo., May 5, 2017. The barrier is no longer needed now that the waters in that area are receding. Over 500 soldiers were activated to support flood relief efforts in Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)