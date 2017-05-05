(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missouri Soldiers, volunteers keep Highway 60 open

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POPLAR BLUFF, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. soldiers from the Missouri National Guard are removing a 1/4 mile long barrier that was used to protect the flood waters from reaching Highway 60 near Fisk, Mo., May 5, 2017. The barrier is no longer needed now that the waters in that area are receding. Over 500 soldiers were activated to support flood relief efforts in Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522966
    VIRIN: 170505-Z-UP142-695
    Filename: DOD_104336535
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Soldiers, volunteers keep Highway 60 open, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldiers
    national guard
    poplar bluff
    mong
    sandbagging
    southernfloods17
    missourifloods

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT