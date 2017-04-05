(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Meet the NE17 Team: Senior Airman Garrett Bryden

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Meet Senior Airman Garrett Bryden, an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician from the 335th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Watch the video to see what he has to say about his TDY to Eielson AFB for Northern Edge 17. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 20:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the NE17 Team: Senior Airman Garrett Bryden, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    military equipment
    AFE
    F-15E
    PACOM
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354 Fighter Wing
    Eielson AFB
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    aircrew flight equipment
    Strike Eagle
    Northern Edge
    Alaskan Command
    11th Air Force
    354 FW
    aircrew flight equipment technician
    SJAFB
    ALCOM
    4 FW
    4 Fighter Wing
    335 Fighter Squadron
    NE17
    Northern Edge 2017
    Northern Edge 17
    ALCOMANR
    335 FS
    military flight equipment

