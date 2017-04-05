Meet Senior Airman Garrett Bryden, an Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician from the 335th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Watch the video to see what he has to say about his TDY to Eielson AFB for Northern Edge 17. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
This work, Meet the NE17 Team: Senior Airman Garrett Bryden, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
