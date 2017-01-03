(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    300th SB Family Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Video by Spc. Kaitlin Waxler 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Carla Moses-Anderson, Family Readiness Support Assistant for the 300th Sustainment Brigade, talks about the Family Readiness Program, and how they keep our Soldiers capable, combat-ready, and lethal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 05.05.2017 17:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 522884
    VIRIN: 170301-A-GV520-751
    Filename: DOD_104333282
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 300th SB Family Program, by SPC Kaitlin Waxler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Family Readiness
    Family Programs
    Mission Readiness
    Army Reserve
    Army
    4th ESC
    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    300th Sustainment Brigade
    300th SB
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT